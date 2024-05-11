 Skip to content

Korea Dynasty (조선메타실록) update for 11 May 2024

Korea Dynasty 0.7.10 Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Improvements

Item

  • “Dujeongcheolgab” armor item has been added.
  • “Ganjuhyeong” Helmet 3 armor item has been added.
  • Silk Bottoms 7 costume item has been added.
  • Leather Shoes 8 costume item has been added.

Player

  • Bow use and movement motions have been improved.

User Convenience

  • Now, when attempting to attack while rolling, you can attack immediately after rolling.

Bug fix

  • In certain situations, when an NPC's inventory is empty, the inventory has been modified to automatically fill up.

