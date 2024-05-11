Korea Dynasty 0.7.10 Update

Improvements
Item
- “Dujeongcheolgab” armor item has been added.
- “Ganjuhyeong” Helmet 3 armor item has been added.
- Silk Bottoms 7 costume item has been added.
- Leather Shoes 8 costume item has been added.
Player
- Bow use and movement motions have been improved.
User Convenience
- Now, when attempting to attack while rolling, you can attack immediately after rolling.
Bug fix
- In certain situations, when an NPC's inventory is empty, the inventory has been modified to automatically fill up.
Changed files in this update