Hotfix for v0.20.65

Hi folks!

This is a hotfix build for the commonly reported issues for the Travel build.

New in this build:

Fixed an assertion which got thrown if a subscriber wanted to form a PVP Duel area, but the game couldn't find a legal place anywhere in the region which wasn't already covered by another PVP Duel, non-traversible terrain, or other obstructions.

Fixed an issue which caused certain UI buttons to not work correctly. These were buttons which caused transient windows to open; primarily pop-up color pickers, icon pickers, and the "Adjust" windows in the character model editor. Now fixed!

Thanks for the reports, everyone; they make it so much easier for me to find and quickly squash anything that slips through the cracks during my own release testing!

-T