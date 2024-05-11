Hotfix for v0.20.65

Hi folks!
This is a hotfix build for the commonly reported issues for the Travel build.
New in this build:
- Fixed an assertion which got thrown if a subscriber wanted to form a PVP Duel area, but the game couldn't find a legal place anywhere in the region which wasn't already covered by another PVP Duel, non-traversible terrain, or other obstructions.
- Fixed an issue which caused certain UI buttons to not work correctly. These were buttons which caused transient windows to open; primarily pop-up color pickers, icon pickers, and the "Adjust" windows in the character model editor. Now fixed!
Thanks for the reports, everyone; they make it so much easier for me to find and quickly squash anything that slips through the cracks during my own release testing!
-T
Changed files in this update