- Tutorial Map Removal - The tutorial map has been removed to improve the first impressions of new players.
- Mission Correction - The marker for one of the main missions has been corrected; it now points to the correct location.
- Location Saving - The game now saves the player’s location upon exiting, allowing continuation from the point where the player left off.
- Multilanguage Support - English and Polish language support has been added, reaching a wider audience.
- ‘Take All’ Button - A ‘Take All’ button has been introduced to collect all items with a single click, facilitating inventory management.
- Icon Bug Fix - The issue with item icons unintentionally sticking to the mouse cursor has been resolved.
- Loading screen - Added Loading screen
Lost Hope update for 11 May 2024
Update 1.0.1.0
Patchnotes via Steam Community
