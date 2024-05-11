 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Lost Hope update for 11 May 2024

Update 1.0.1.0

Share · View all patches · Build 14336127 · Last edited 11 May 2024 – 12:09:13 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Tutorial Map Removal - The tutorial map has been removed to improve the first impressions of new players.
  • Mission Correction - The marker for one of the main missions has been corrected; it now points to the correct location.
  • Location Saving - The game now saves the player’s location upon exiting, allowing continuation from the point where the player left off.
  • Multilanguage Support - English and Polish language support has been added, reaching a wider audience.
  • ‘Take All’ Button - A ‘Take All’ button has been introduced to collect all items with a single click, facilitating inventory management.
  • Icon Bug Fix - The issue with item icons unintentionally sticking to the mouse cursor has been resolved.
  • Loading screen - Added Loading screen

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 2778571
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link