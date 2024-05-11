Fixed the problem of arrow tower not attacking BOSS
Fixed attack damage of hired melee skeletons
and fixes for some simple issues
dusk_shrouded update for 11 May 2024
Bug fix update on May 11th
Patchnotes via Steam Community
