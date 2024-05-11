 Skip to content

dusk_shrouded update for 11 May 2024

Bug fix update on May 11th

Share · View all patches · Build 14335959 · Last edited 11 May 2024 – 11:09:17 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed the problem of arrow tower not attacking BOSS
Fixed attack damage of hired melee skeletons
and fixes for some simple issues

Changed files in this update

Depot 2899601
