-Fixed Brutus laser artifacts
-Added "Q - drop weapon" control help in in-game menu => Controls option
-Fixed perks not showing as being already bought in the perk machine when maps reset
-Fixed/nerfed the Lobotomizers as they would get to one billion+ damage way too quickly with level-up upgrades
-Added one achievement
UBERSLAUGHTER update for 11 May 2024
DAY-ONE PATCH ONE
-Fixed Brutus laser artifacts
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update