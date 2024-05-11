 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

UBERSLAUGHTER update for 11 May 2024

DAY-ONE PATCH ONE

Share · View all patches · Build 14335936 · Last edited 11 May 2024 – 10:46:07 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fixed Brutus laser artifacts
-Added "Q - drop weapon" control help in in-game menu => Controls option
-Fixed perks not showing as being already bought in the perk machine when maps reset
-Fixed/nerfed the Lobotomizers as they would get to one billion+ damage way too quickly with level-up upgrades
-Added one achievement

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 2595541
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link