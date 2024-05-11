05-11 patch-notes

Share · View all patches · Build 14335935 · Last edited 11 May 2024 – 10:46:04 UTC by Wendy

Estimated downtime for maintenance

UTC time 10:30-11:30

BUG fix

Optimize the network to reduce login failures

The season panel activity time displays the wrong bug

Text error fix for season talent upgrade conditions

Experience adjustments

Aim assist on PC - can now be turned on or off using the Z key

Platinum Store-Talent/Proficiency Book function implemented

Pets will now say "hungry" if they have no energy (originally "hee hee")

※Lucky event +25%

Season panel view, duration:

Asia: (Local) 05-11 20:00 - 5-12 18:00

(UTC) 05-11 12:00 - 5-12 10:00

EU: (UTC) 05-11 20:00 - 05-12 18:00

US: (UTC) 05-11 23:00 - 05-12 21:00

※Mxp event+200%

Season panel view, duration:

Asia: (Local) 05-12 20:00 - 05-12 23:00

(UTC) 05-12 12:00 - 05-12 15:00

EU: (UTC) 05-12 20:00 - 05-12 23:00

US: (UTC) 05-12 23:00 - 05-12 02:00