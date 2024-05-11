 Skip to content

Xanadu Land update for 11 May 2024

05-11 patch-notes

Xanadu Land update for 11 May 2024

05-11 patch-notes

Build 14335935 · Last edited 11 May 2024 – 10:46:04 UTC

Estimated downtime for maintenance
UTC time 10:30-11:30

BUG fix
Optimize the network to reduce login failures
The season panel activity time displays the wrong bug
Text error fix for season talent upgrade conditions

Experience adjustments
Aim assist on PC - can now be turned on or off using the Z key
Platinum Store-Talent/Proficiency Book function implemented
Pets will now say "hungry" if they have no energy (originally "hee hee")

※Lucky event +25%
Season panel view, duration:
Asia: (Local) 05-11 20:00 - 5-12 18:00
(UTC) 05-11 12:00 - 5-12 10:00
EU: (UTC) 05-11 20:00 - 05-12 18:00
US: (UTC) 05-11 23:00 - 05-12 21:00

※Mxp event+200%
Season panel view, duration:
Asia: (Local) 05-12 20:00 - 05-12 23:00
(UTC) 05-12 12:00 - 05-12 15:00
EU: (UTC) 05-12 20:00 - 05-12 23:00
US: (UTC) 05-12 23:00 - 05-12 02:00

