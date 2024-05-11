The New Update Is Here

Hey all I am seriously excited to announce that update 1.3 is here! With this update comes an entire overhaul to the game. Here is a list of changes.

-UI Changes-

-Completely changed the UI.

-Added in faction select. (In the future each faction will have different stages to match their theme.)

-Removed freeplay.

-Added in stage selection. (In the future each stage will have a different theme.)

-Moved stuff around in the controls menu to look more clean and readable.

-Level is displayed under character.

-Added Emerald Counter.

-Gameplay Changes-

I completely reworked how the game plays. Here is the list of big changes.

-Removed Canny.

-Heroes can now level up. (Stats increase upon leveling up.)

-Replaced Dash, Light, and Dodge animations for Henward.

-Added three new abilities to Henward.

-Added in ability timer. (You can use abilities after the timer has gone down. Resets after use.)

-Added Five new enemies.

-Added boss timer. (Boss spawns after the timer is depleted. After defeated the timer resets.)

-Added Voided Emerald. (Destroy after collecting 1200 emeralds to win.)

-Removed The Old Dune King. (Will be reworked in the future.)

-Added Emerald Overseer. (Stands above Voided Emerald and destroys it.)

That is just a list of the big changes. There is so much that was changed that I cannot list everything here. There is so much planned and this update has laid out the groundwork for future updates.

Here below is a roadmap for the next updates.

-More enemy variants for the emerald faction.

-Removing certain bosses from the boss pool.

-Adding two more stages to the Emerald Faction.

-Brainstorming on more factions.

-Adding more heroes with abilities.

I hope you enjoy the new update as it took a long time to make. The new game mode took lots of time and planning.

If you would like to leave any sort of feedback please leave a comment here!

Have a wonderful day!