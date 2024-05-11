- Fixed one of the Astral Gates being bugged and not completeable
- Changed how Fire Brand works entirely, it now spawns a static fire which does damage over time
- Tweaked some relic descriptions
- Fixed it so Rocket Pengu saves the game after you beat the boss
- Fixed the pause menu being openable while in the settings menu
- Fixed the cap skin not showing at the beginning of the game
- Added background to the dev console
- Fixed the warpto the_watcher console command
- Fixed where the music would stop in the Astral Nexus if you used the saveshrine
Lone Fungus update for 11 May 2024
1.1.2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows English Lone Fungus Depot 1674781
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update