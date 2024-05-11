 Skip to content

Lone Fungus update for 11 May 2024

1.1.2

Share · View all patches · Build 14335899 · Last edited 11 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed one of the Astral Gates being bugged and not completeable
  • Changed how Fire Brand works entirely, it now spawns a static fire which does damage over time
  • Tweaked some relic descriptions
  • Fixed it so Rocket Pengu saves the game after you beat the boss
  • Fixed the pause menu being openable while in the settings menu
  • Fixed the cap skin not showing at the beginning of the game
  • Added background to the dev console
  • Fixed the warpto the_watcher console command
  • Fixed where the music would stop in the Astral Nexus if you used the saveshrine

Changed files in this update

Windows English Lone Fungus Depot 1674781
