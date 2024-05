Share · View all patches · Build 14335889 · Last edited 11 May 2024 – 11:09:14 UTC by Wendy

Hello,

A quick extra update to patch a few important bugs that were reported on our discord:

-fixed being on unable to enter dungeons on some generations

-fixed loading text not disappearing through playthrough even once loaded

-fixed being unable to select first row items precisely

-Improved pathfinding

-fixed some crashes

Cheers