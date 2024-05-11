Update 1.1.0

Here come the first turret & perk additions (and there's lots more to come, including new game modes)! Not sure how I'll deliver content additions in the future, but for now, have some new turrets & perks to tide you over. Don't forget, you still need to meet their unlock conditions before you can use them - you can see their unlock conditions in the CHECKLIST menu.
NEW CONTENT:
- (Turret) Commander: All projectiles fired seek towards your crosshair, so you can manually guide them into microbes!
- (Turret) Maw: A giant, monstrous turret(?) that eats microbes to gain Health! (try pairing Maw with the Magnet perk!)
- (Perk) Mushroom: Overheating eliminates all microbes (can be used once per wave).
- (Perk) Tweezers: Accuracy +60%, but there's a 10% chance that you lose 1 Health every time a projectile dissappears before it could hit a microbe.
- b](Perk) Cherry:[/b] +50% chance for +1 Health per elimination with a Critical Hit, but Critical Damage is reduced by 50%. There's some crazy healing potential with this one…
BALANCE:
- (mutation) microbes are completely insane: Now a bit less insane (microbes won't move quite as fast).
CHANGES:
- Checklist, Turret & Perk menus have been expanded to show empty placeholders for future content - as new game modes / turrets / perks are added to the game, they will appear in those spots (after you meet their unlock conditions, that is). (NOTE: these menus will look busier now, but I felt that having all icons on-screen at once would still offer a better play experience than if I were to, for example, separate them onto different pages.)
- Barrel Light "Cone" would practically dissappear if Accuracy was too good, but not anymore.
FIXES:
- Fixed some cases where, when Range was reduced by more than 50%, it would apply an extra steep Range reduction.
- The Radar perk will now properly reveal invisible microbes (they were appearing totally black previously).
Changed files in this update