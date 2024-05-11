Patch 1.9.139

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

We are excited to announce the new nightly build of sheepChat 1.9.139! 🌙✨

We have deployed new servers and added new access points in an experimental mode to provide users with improved and more stable access to the service. This is particularly relevant for residents of Ukraine and countries with censored internet. In theory, these changes should ensure a higher speed and stability when accessing our servers.

Improvements have also been made to the TikTok protocol aimed at resolving connection issues for some users. In light of recent events and news about TikTok, the service was supposed to become available in Russia and banned in the USA (and possibly other countries). If you are experiencing connection problems, try using a proxy (settings available in sheepChat) or VPN services for access, for instance, through the Netherlands.

We are tirelessly striving for excellence and doing everything possible to ensure that our product meets your requirements and is as user-friendly as possible.

This version is available on Steam, through the beta update channel in the "nightly-v1.x.x" branch.

Update and enjoy the improved performance! 🚀🌐