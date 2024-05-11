Update fix announcement (updated to version 1.3.2)

Three new doors have been added (some players previously said that our doors were too few, but still gave the game a good review, thank you.)



The voice commands for renewal and departure caused by satisfaction can be turned off simultaneously. (There is feedback that there are too many such voices in the later stage, which is annoying)



Esports players will be ranked according to their esports events. (At present, drag sorting cannot be achieved, and we will optimize it again in the future)



Modify the scope of the yellow alert for computer maintenance. Avoid exploding at 3x speed without being able to handle it in time.

Fixed a bug where fatigue did not recover during "maintaining friendship" dating.

In the plot mode, there is an error in the description of a target.