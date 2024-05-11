vivid/stasis 3.2.0 patch notes

Our collaboration with YIIK I.V is now here!
Check out "Battle in Enemy Territory" and "Star Dream ~Millenium Vision~" in the Collaboration Chapter, and check out YIIK I.V when it comes out!
Changelog:
- Fixed FC related achievements unlocking even if conditions weren't met
- Fixed difficulty sprites not working properly if song is rated 0
- Fixed tutorial crash
- Fixed sentry bypassing a battle state in Tamasatchi
- Fixed judgement colors on hit indicators being incorrect
- Fixed Chapter 2 Worldkeeper Challenge postclear softlocking story progress
- Fixed fishing minigame crash
- Hopefully fixed bugs relating to Steamworks integration (i.e. leaderboards)
- Fixed Boundary Shatter songs redirecting to Rhythm Play after clear
- Fixed game crash when Tamasatchi final boss uses Cycle Refresh
- Fixed font issues in Betweenspace
- Added new intro sequence if Chapter 3 has been completed
- Fixed modcharts incorrectly showing both judge display types
- Reduced Betweenspace stargate normal unlock req. to 475
- Reduced Betweenspace stargate reduced unlock req. to 350
- Fixed broken gate ID for grotto area
- Added a save point to Fast Travel
- Betweenspace stargate now properly adheres to Unlocked assist mode
- Fixed issues with Chapter 3's Worldkeeper Challenge
- Slightly modified visuals in Chapter 2's Worldkeeper Challenge to fix a bug with movie playing
- Fixed some score formatting issues
- Added collaboration source indicator to Collaboration Chapter songs
- Added a few new loading tips
Changed files in this update