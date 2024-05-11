 Skip to content

vivid/stasis update for 11 May 2024

vivid/stasis 3.2.0 patch notes

11 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Our collaboration with YIIK I.V is now here!

Check out "Battle in Enemy Territory" and "Star Dream ~Millenium Vision~" in the Collaboration Chapter, and check out YIIK I.V when it comes out!

Changelog:

  • Fixed FC related achievements unlocking even if conditions weren't met
  • Fixed difficulty sprites not working properly if song is rated 0
  • Fixed tutorial crash
  • Fixed sentry bypassing a battle state in Tamasatchi
  • Fixed judgement colors on hit indicators being incorrect
  • Fixed Chapter 2 Worldkeeper Challenge postclear softlocking story progress
  • Fixed fishing minigame crash
  • Hopefully fixed bugs relating to Steamworks integration (i.e. leaderboards)
  • Fixed Boundary Shatter songs redirecting to Rhythm Play after clear
  • Fixed game crash when Tamasatchi final boss uses Cycle Refresh
  • Fixed font issues in Betweenspace
  • Added new intro sequence if Chapter 3 has been completed
  • Fixed modcharts incorrectly showing both judge display types
  • Reduced Betweenspace stargate normal unlock req. to 475
  • Reduced Betweenspace stargate reduced unlock req. to 350
  • Fixed broken gate ID for grotto area
  • Added a save point to Fast Travel
  • Betweenspace stargate now properly adheres to Unlocked assist mode
  • Fixed issues with Chapter 3's Worldkeeper Challenge
  • Slightly modified visuals in Chapter 2's Worldkeeper Challenge to fix a bug with movie playing
  • Fixed some score formatting issues
  • Added collaboration source indicator to Collaboration Chapter songs
  • Added a few new loading tips

