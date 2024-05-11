v0.1.9.2 UPDATE - NEW LANDMARKS and Quality of Life Improvements!

NEW FEATURES
- FOUR NEW LANDMARKS: Cathedral, Bahay ni Billy, ISCM (International State College of Manella), and Central Business Town
- Added new traffic ambience loops
- New billboards and signs (Bahay ni Billy and ISCM)
- Updated Landmark Selector and Tablet Map for new landmarks
- Added option to tow to nearest gas station
CHANGES
- Added ATMs in gas stations
- Minimized Tondoo for better performance
- Increased general landmark ambience volume
- Decreased Rizz El, Tondoo, and Crash volumes
FIXES
- Decreased Keso Circle chunk size to fix visuals
- Set Megamall side road to one way
- Removed failure charge in freeride
- No fuel usage when on main menu/paused
Changed files in this update