Jeepney Simulator 2 update for 11 May 2024

v0.1.9.2 UPDATE - NEW LANDMARKS and Quality of Life Improvements!

Share · View all patches · Build 14335586 · Last edited 11 May 2024 – 10:09:14 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community


NEW FEATURES

  • FOUR NEW LANDMARKS: Cathedral, Bahay ni Billy, ISCM (International State College of Manella), and Central Business Town
  • Added new traffic ambience loops
  • New billboards and signs (Bahay ni Billy and ISCM)
  • Updated Landmark Selector and Tablet Map for new landmarks
  • Added option to tow to nearest gas station


CHANGES

  • Added ATMs in gas stations
  • Minimized Tondoo for better performance
  • Increased general landmark ambience volume
  • Decreased Rizz El, Tondoo, and Crash volumes


FIXES

  • Decreased Keso Circle chunk size to fix visuals
  • Set Megamall side road to one way
  • Removed failure charge in freeride
  • No fuel usage when on main menu/paused

