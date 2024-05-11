Server/Client Patch – 05/11/2024 – Economic Assault 1.2

Adjusted distribution of colony commodities in Wild Space.

Reduced commodity costs of Active Colony IC factories by 50%.

Increased the number of items bases are willing to purchase from 1 to 3 during an event.

Added colony commodities to the random events.

Active ICs will have some randomization to their prices during events.

Changed cost of Colony Commodities, added Prevents Fast Travel (TSL, Transwarp, Item Teleporter) and Drop on Death.

Increased Brocades value by 50%.

Argonaut Radiation Field increased to 12,400.

Ambrosia Radiation Field increased to 13,600.

Andaman Radiation Field increased to 15,200.

Adamantiumized Projection Field increased to 21,500.

Replaced IC augmenters in Building Academy Entrance with new named augmenters that no longer decay on universe reset. The previous ones will still decay.

Changed item description from "production" to "construction" on Base Construction speed items like Roverts, to be more clear.

Changed Twisted Station, Bellarmine's Mini Cathedral Rubicite Station Kit VI and the various Depot Station diameters to match their tech equivalent (Loaded,Lac,Dem,Ada) diameter size.

Nemesis Pulse Cannon, Excise Pulse Cannon and Irradiating Pulse Blueprints from Bonnet now take a Venusian Pulse Gun instead of Mercurian Pulse Gun.

Changed Electrical Tempering in super item descriptions to Electric Tempering to be consistent.

All Hands on Deck super aura now only affects the users' Personal Drones, instead of affecting all Allied Drones.

Changed the Redbeard's Temporal Tricks and Redbeard's Temporal Translocator super items on Redbeard's Rogue.