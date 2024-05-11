Server/Client Patch – 05/11/2024 – Economic Assault 1.2

[Fractured Galaxies]
* Added Goop Colony blueprint to Building Academy that gives 100 mil population and rations.
- Change the cost of Goop Juice to be only Baobab ICs to only be half the baobab ICs and 6 sub shield buffers per run.
- Factories (basically everything but those on C&C station) will now be boosted by the goop fuel additive.
[Active IC System]
* Aveksakan Trophies changed from 1000000 weight to 10000000 weight, in alignment with Xenological Research Samples.
Increased Brocades value by 50%.
Changed cost of Colony Commodities, added Prevents Fast Travel (TSL, Transwarp, Item Teleporter) and Drop on Death.
Adjusted T0-T1 Colony IC costs:
- Spice Infused Confits: Fragrant Arrangements from 15 to 40, Intense Appetizers from 15 to 40.
- Shimmering Astral Brocades: Pretty Decor from 8 to 40, Posh Virtual Butlers from 17 to 20.
- Genetically Modified Trobbles: Pretty Decor from 9 to 40, Posh Virtual Butlers from 18 to 20.
- Stimulating Crystalline Resonators: Fragrant Arrangements from 11 to 40, Milliways(tm) Bundles from 11 to 20.
- Luminescent Dragon Scales: Pretty Decor from 6 to 40, Milliways(tm) Bundles from 9 to 20.
Active ICs will have some randomization to their prices during events.
Added colony commodities to the random events.
Increased the number of items bases are willing to purchase from 1 to 3 during an event.
Reduced commodity costs of Active Colony IC factories by 50%.
Adjusted distribution of colony commodities in Wild Space.
[Client/UI Changes]
* Added a 2 seconds cooldown for "r"/dock key to undock you after docking, so spamming dock key to dock will not instantly undock you.
- Temporary Bonus window now orders from lowest time remaining to highest to better highlight the ones at the top are the ones that need to be re-activated/worried about.
- Changed Thrust gremlin effect from "Engine Disabled" to "Thrust Disabled".
- Crash fix related to chat linking an item.
- Fix for inventory multiselecting not resetting when you click in it.
- Fix for drag and drop from inventory to ships in the docked ship list in station.
- Added "/SelfMsg message" to the game client, this simply write a message in a "self" tab. can be combined with /savecommands to have a custom chat tab with notes, /ap galaxy links and stuff like that.
[Item Changes]
* The following Field Generators electricity per second were changed:
* Adonis Radiation Field increased to 10,000.
Argonaut Radiation Field increased to 12,400.
Ambrosia Radiation Field increased to 13,600.
Andaman Radiation Field increased to 15,200.
Adamantiumized Projection Field increased to 21,500.
Replaced IC augmenters in Building Academy Entrance with new named augmenters that no longer decay on universe reset. The previous ones will still decay.
Changed item description from "production" to "construction" on Base Construction speed items like Roverts, to be more clear.
Changed Twisted Station, Bellarmine's Mini Cathedral Rubicite Station Kit VI and the various Depot Station diameters to match their tech equivalent (Loaded,Lac,Dem,Ada) diameter size.
Nemesis Pulse Cannon, Excise Pulse Cannon and Irradiating Pulse Blueprints from Bonnet now take a Venusian Pulse Gun instead of Mercurian Pulse Gun.
Changed Electrical Tempering in super item descriptions to Electric Tempering to be consistent.
All Hands on Deck super aura now only affects the users' Personal Drones, instead of affecting all Allied Drones.
Changed the Redbeard's Temporal Tricks and Redbeard's Temporal Translocator super items on Redbeard's Rogue.
Due to rounding error - some weapons recoil might change by roughly 100 ms but DPS and DPE should be unaffected.
[AI Changes]
* Updated Kalthi, Stellation, Cyborg and Zaphragi AI empire kits Transference Resistance from 40% to 75% to match player Adamantium Stations.
- Updated Demented Delquad's Railgun to have a more visible projectile.
- Reduced -thrust tweak effect on Demented Delquadrakamdan significantly.
- Added new AI names.
[Next Universe Changes]
* Added Inferno Monitoring Outpost to Lavanite.
* Moved mission chain for Infernal Tempest and Infernal Darkness to new station in Lavanite. Players will still start the chain in Sol, however the mission "Infernal Collection" will end in Lavanite instead of Earthforce Headquarters in Sol, and the rest of the chain will continue from there.
-
Altered Infernal Darkness chain to autostart the mission to kill Dark Diablo immediately after killing Dark Maelstrom to help prevent players getting locked out of Dark Diablo before starting his elimination mission.
-
Cleaned up some mission text in Infernal Tempest chain.
Reworked Protoplasmic into a Goblin zone and made an instance (known bug with missions that gives error that'll be hotfixed later).
-
Converted the repeatable t22 skill commodity harvesting missions to 1 time only mission Item Exchange in the trade bay
Added missing Perilous Burst single tweak to KD drop list.
Reduced Tractor Power of Merchant Navy Seal Commanders.
Added the following factories to "The Junkyard" for Station Gear Tokens: Gigantic Space Still, Gigantic Grav Testing Facility, Gigantic Lavatory Factory, Gigantic Dall Computers Assembly Plant, Gigantic Cybernetic Construction Facility, Gigantic Fembot Assembly Plant, Gigantic Iquea Workshop
[Server]
* Marketcheck should now be a lot more reliable when displaying prices / availability of items. Prices and quantity should update up to once per minute reliably.
- Marketcheck now include a short list of blueprint and factory using the item.
- Added Warp Navigation 3 to Neural Boost.
- Drone show stat sources now indicate which bonuses are coming from the ship
- Base Scanning now checks for safety lock.
- Added ability to destroy Colony Enhancements and Station Skins with same requirements as augmenters.
- Paid Space Blue skins now apply to Red Rogue ships.
[Bug Fixes]
* Adjusted all the uptimes for the buff station field gens so they show as blank on the tweak manager like most other Field Gens.
- Fixed a bug where you would instantly enter stasis instead of receiving an error message when attempting to tow within 30sec of having towed.
- Added a same account exception to when transferring a station when not on the same squad or team.
- Fixed a bug that listed "yourself" from the list when doing station or bot transfer.
- Fixed for a few mines still not being 0 size.
- Added potential fix for on hit effect weapon sometime hitting a friendly.
- Fixed a bug that prevented station selling item from listing.
