 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Store Simulator update for 11 May 2024

May 11, 2024 Update Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 14335537 · Last edited 11 May 2024 – 09:09:12 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1 - Added soup to run faster.
2 - The error that occurred when registering while there was an online customer was fixed.
3 - Some errors in the translation have been corrected.
4 - The number of keys required for the wheel has been changed to 1.
5 - The error of carrying the wheelbarrow while having a parcel in hand has been fixed.
6 - The alarm panel error that did not turn off when the thief stole money has been fixed.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2777391
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link