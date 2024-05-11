1 - Added soup to run faster.
2 - The error that occurred when registering while there was an online customer was fixed.
3 - Some errors in the translation have been corrected.
4 - The number of keys required for the wheel has been changed to 1.
5 - The error of carrying the wheelbarrow while having a parcel in hand has been fixed.
6 - The alarm panel error that did not turn off when the thief stole money has been fixed.
Store Simulator update for 11 May 2024
May 11, 2024 Update Notes
