-add crosshair
-It's storming now, there's a storm outside
-The sound of the storm has been added
-Character perspective enhancements
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
-add crosshair
-It's storming now, there's a storm outside
-The sound of the storm has been added
-Character perspective enhancements
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update