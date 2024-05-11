 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Edge Of Endless update for 11 May 2024

1.05

Share · View all patches · Build 14335530 · Last edited 11 May 2024 – 09:09:16 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-add crosshair

-It's storming now, there's a storm outside

-The sound of the storm has been added

-Character perspective enhancements

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2938301
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link