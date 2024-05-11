 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Pixel Tennis Playtest update for 11 May 2024

v0.9.3

Share · View all patches · Build 14335483 · Last edited 11 May 2024 – 09:09:13 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Another smaller update, but with an important bugfix for multiplayer matches:

Character Design
Improved visuals of clothing with non solid textures

Gameplay
Character now attempts to jump towards the ball more often, when it is out of reach

UI
Replaced shopping bag with shopping cart icon for better distinction
Fixed character attribute bar was empty, if value was 50 (str, sta, dex, wil)

Gameserver
Fixed server detecting serves as invalid in specific situations, which could crash the game after a few seconds (!)
Fixed "Username or password wrong" error when trying to link to a Steam account, which had no previous login
Improved responsibility when player starts charging a hit
(Hopefully) fixed an issue, where running animation did not play and character slid over the ground

Changed files in this update

Depot 2858201
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link