Build 14335483 · Last edited 11 May 2024 – 09:09:13 UTC by Wendy

Another smaller update, but with an important bugfix for multiplayer matches:

Character Design

Improved visuals of clothing with non solid textures

Gameplay

Character now attempts to jump towards the ball more often, when it is out of reach

UI

Replaced shopping bag with shopping cart icon for better distinction

Fixed character attribute bar was empty, if value was 50 (str, sta, dex, wil)

Gameserver

Fixed server detecting serves as invalid in specific situations, which could crash the game after a few seconds (!)

Fixed "Username or password wrong" error when trying to link to a Steam account, which had no previous login

Improved responsibility when player starts charging a hit

(Hopefully) fixed an issue, where running animation did not play and character slid over the ground