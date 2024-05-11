Another smaller update, but with an important bugfix for multiplayer matches:
Character Design
Improved visuals of clothing with non solid textures
Gameplay
Character now attempts to jump towards the ball more often, when it is out of reach
UI
Replaced shopping bag with shopping cart icon for better distinction
Fixed character attribute bar was empty, if value was 50 (str, sta, dex, wil)
Gameserver
Fixed server detecting serves as invalid in specific situations, which could crash the game after a few seconds (!)
Fixed "Username or password wrong" error when trying to link to a Steam account, which had no previous login
Improved responsibility when player starts charging a hit
(Hopefully) fixed an issue, where running animation did not play and character slid over the ground
