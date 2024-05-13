Patch notes v1.5.1 - Fixes to Steam cloud sync issues

We've gotten a few reports of players losing their save progress. This was due to how the game synchronized Steam cloud saves with local saves, and the issue would occur when you switched between enabling and disabling Steam cloud. We've now changed how the game deals with Steam cloud saves and this issue should not occur anymore.

Change log:

Fixed an issue with the game sometimes overwriting an old save with a new one when switching between Steam cloud enabled and disabled.

You now have two parallel active saves: one saved locally on your computer and one on the cloud. When cloud is enabled, it uses the cloud save and when cloud is disabled or unavailable, it uses the local save. The game will never automatically try to convert a save between the two places.

You can now view all your save files in the main menu under "Manage saves". There you can set an older save as active or copy a local save to the cloud.

We're always looking for feedback and bug reports, so feel free to join our chat on Discord or the Steam community forums!

Join us on Discord: https://discord.com/invite/cebQadnREq

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/antstookmyeye