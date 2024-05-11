 Skip to content

Robin Morningwood Adventure update for 11 May 2024

Game Update 2.0.11

Build 14335285 · Last edited 11 May 2024 – 08:09:06 UTC

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Adventurers,

This update fixes an issue with Dunkan's Duel and Striplucky game. When playing one, it was preventing the other of being played the same day.

