Undeliverable Playtest update for 11 May 2024

Food Mode Difficulty

11 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added difficulty to the food mode. Now easy and medium the damage is only cosmetic. Normal and expert engine damage will affect your speed and you will have to pay to repair the car.

