 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

dusk_shrouded update for 11 May 2024

Update log for May 11th

Share · View all patches · Build 14335176 · Last edited 11 May 2024 – 08:09:12 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed some issues with spawning trees and rocks.
Optimized the AI behavior when teammates follow the player.
Optimized the logic of enemy generation.
Fixed an issue that could occur when using ropes at close range in certain situations.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2899601
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link