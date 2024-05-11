Fixed some issues with spawning trees and rocks.
Optimized the AI behavior when teammates follow the player.
Optimized the logic of enemy generation.
Fixed an issue that could occur when using ropes at close range in certain situations.
dusk_shrouded update for 11 May 2024
Update log for May 11th
