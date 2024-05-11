Patch Notes - v0.4.2.2

Bug Fixes：

Aim Assist Bug: Fixed an issue where Aim Assist mode would not automatically engage when transitioning to a new battle after completing one with a gamepad.

Aim Assist Lock-on Bug: Addressed an intermittent issue where gamepad users would experience difficulties locking onto targets while in Aim Assist mode.

Simon Clone Stutter Bug: Resolved a bug that caused Simon's clones to stutter and freeze.

Team Difficulty Selection Bug: Fixed a bug that prevented gamepad users from opening the difficulty selection menu in the team interface using the right joystick.

Taisuke Shunzan Buff Bug: Addressed an issue where Taisuke's Shunzan buff would sometimes prevent Shunzan attacks from being executed.

Breaking Show and Team Match Description Errors: Corrected errors in the descriptions of Breaking Show and Team Match events.

Team Buff Synchronization Bug: Resolved a bug that prevented certain buffs from synchronizing with other teammates in team match gameplay.

Buff Tip Text Errors: Corrected errors in the tip text descriptions for certain buffs.

Controller Respawn Button Indication Bug: Fixed a bug that displayed the respawn button as the "F" key instead of the correct controller button prompt for teammates when using controllers.

Personal Info Panel Bug: Addressed a bug that caused temporary unresponsiveness when switching the Personal Info Panel on and off immediately while selecting a 3-in-1 Driver or Relic.