PolyDestroyer 0.1.3.54 is out now!

Dear Pilots,

We are excited to announce the release of update 0.1.3.54 for PolyDestroyer! We continue refining the game during early access, and this update brings significant improvements aimed at improving the gameplay experience, focusing on controller support.

New Features & Improvements

Controller Support Added: Full controller support has been implemented, making it easier for you to navigate and enjoy the game.

Controller Glyphs: Controller glyphs are now displayed on the screen for PlayStation and Xbox controllers, with more controllers coming soon.

Enhanced Shooting Sounds: We've added new shooting sound effects (SFX) for players and enemies.

Faster Gameplay Pace: Gameplay has been sped up to offer a more significant challenge and enjoyable experience while playing the game. Both player and enemy movements, as well as shooting, have been increased.

Increased Pickups: The spawn rate for coins and health pickups has been increased.

User Interface Enhancements: We've redesigned the main menu and all user interface buttons to be more controller-friendly. You can now navigate menus using the controller.

Bug Fixes

Ship Movement: Fixed an issue where the ship would stutter while moving.

Fixed an issue where if the player dies and clicks continue, they were put back into the wave they died in instead of being reset to the first wave.

Fixed an issue where the game would crash if you go to the main menu before all enemies have spawned.

Fixed an issue where clicking the main menu button in certain circumstances would restart the wave instead of going to the main menu.

Changed player shooting so it is now hold to fire instead of tap. This means you will continuously shoot when holding the shoot button. This change was made to align better with player expectations and feedback.

What's Next?

Stay tuned for upcoming features, including Steam Achievements, Online Multiplayer Modes, Leaderboards, more ship customisation options, new ship weaponry, and localization.

Join the Community

PolyDestroyer is an early-access title, and your feedback is invaluable in shaping its future. Join our Steam community or Discord server to stay updated on the latest developments and share your thoughts!

Thank you for your support!

The PolyDestroyer Team

This update aims to refine gameplay, improve user experience, and expand the game content based on your feedback. As always, we're committed to enhancing PolyDestroyer and invite you to share your suggestions, which will influence development decisions.