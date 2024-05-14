We’ve Got Another Game Balancing Update For You!

Hello Fellow Commanders!

How are you? We hope you are enjoying the updates that have been released so far, and it’s all thanks to the insightful feedback from all of you. As we continue to improve your gaming experience, we are excited to share that we have rolled out another patch that includes even more game balancing improvements.

Without further ado, let's dive into it!

New Content

Added a new item for adding specific characters to the team: Wish Compasses. When more than three characters are unlocked, a dedicated Wish Compass shelf will appear in the shop.

Wish Compass: When used, it can create a recruitment node, allowing you to encounter a character that has been unlocked but not yet met in the current run. If the player does not wish to change the team configuration, they can also use the Wish Compass to generate a treasure node.

Wish Compass: When used, it can create a recruitment node, allowing you to encounter a character that has been unlocked but not yet met in the current run. If the player does not wish to change the team configuration, they can also use the Wish Compass to generate a treasure node. Added a special status display feature. Now, when a unit has an Ambush Mark or 5 stacks of Burning, special icons will appear on the status bar above their heads.

Optimizations

Adjusted the warning number style on the monster skill aim lines.

The recovery value formula in the description of Thriving is now displayed.

The value formula in the description of Tough Pelt is now displayed.

The enhancement values in the description of the trait Empowered Beast are now displayed.

Removed the attribute recommendation conditions for the abnormality Motivator.

Changed the status type of the Reflection buff to a debuff.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where the skill Group Charge could not perform attacks.

Fixed an issue where the health of the phantoms summoned by Transcendent Voyager was too high in hard mode.

Fixed the incorrect sorting of abnormality slot unlocks for Soma in the character selection interface.

Corrected the trigger effect of the trait Flanking Master.

Fixed some UI display issues.

We trust that these updates will enhance your gameplay, and we will continue to work hard. Keep an eye out for more updates, and please, if you run into any issue or have other feedback for us, feel free to contact us here on Steam or through our Discord channel.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2082410/Anomaly_Collapse/

Thank you all for your continued support, and we hope you’ll keep strategizing new adventures and experiences in our game!

Anomaly Collapse Tiktok

Anomaly Collapse Twitter

Anomaly Collapse Discord

Spiral Up Games Youtube