- Level editor can preview levels in marble mode.
- Fixed controller navigation to the language options.
- Fixed Japanese translations for 'Birdie' and 'Eagle'.
4D Golf update for 11 May 2024
1.1.4 Minor fixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
