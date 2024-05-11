 Skip to content

4D Golf update for 11 May 2024

1.1.4 Minor fixes

  • Level editor can preview levels in marble mode.
  • Fixed controller navigation to the language options.
  • Fixed Japanese translations for 'Birdie' and 'Eagle'.

