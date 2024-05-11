 Skip to content

DANDAN Z update for 11 May 2024

[Patch note: Build 0511] Fixes for critical issues.

Share · View all patches · Build 14335009 · Last edited 11 May 2024 – 07:09:11 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue where the AI of the enemy character is linked to the player's controls.
  • Fixed an issue where characters would become unplayable after activating certain techniques.

