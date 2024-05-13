FIX: Delayed train in Regional train tutorial
FIX: Misleading text in the timeline legend
FIX: Opening build menu from the relay sensor focus view was leaving the track paths uncleared
FIX: Time advance tooltip was only shown on reuse shunting command when entering the pointer from the top
FIX: Trains without locomotives were having alerts
FIX: Trial train info panel was not showing the satisfaction bar for urban trains
FIX: Trivial switches were left over bulldozing```
Rail Route update for 13 May 2024
Hotfix 2.0.20
