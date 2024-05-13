 Skip to content

Rail Route update for 13 May 2024

Hotfix 2.0.20

Build 14334888 · Last edited 13 May 2024 – 08:09:07 UTC

FIX: Delayed train in Regional train tutorial  
FIX: Misleading text in the timeline legend  
FIX: Opening build menu from the relay sensor focus view was leaving the track paths uncleared  
FIX: Time advance tooltip was only shown on reuse shunting command when entering the pointer from the top  
FIX: Trains without locomotives were having alerts  
FIX: Trial train info panel was not showing the satisfaction bar for urban trains  
FIX: Trivial switches were left over bulldozing```

