 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Cash Cow DX update for 11 May 2024

Gotta go, fast!

Share · View all patches · Build 14334855 · Last edited 11 May 2024 – 12:33:07 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update 1.10 brings only one change to Cash Cow DX, albeit an all important one:
player controls!

After experimenting with alternative schemes for quite some time, the change of direction mechanic was bugging me, and has now been rebuilt to be instantly reactive, as opposed to the previously slippery and weighted movement.

Even seasoned players should appreciate the change.
It’s nice having more control, and the game feels much more snappy and dynamic as a result.

Hope you like it!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2225832
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 2225833
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link