Gotta go, fast!

Update 1.10 brings only one change to Cash Cow DX, albeit an all important one:

player controls!

After experimenting with alternative schemes for quite some time, the change of direction mechanic was bugging me, and has now been rebuilt to be instantly reactive, as opposed to the previously slippery and weighted movement.

Even seasoned players should appreciate the change.

It’s nice having more control, and the game feels much more snappy and dynamic as a result.

Hope you like it!