0.9.3_7294 🖌️ Placeable, Dyeable Cubes, Quarter Tile Snapping, & More

📦 Buildables Cubed

We've added these boxes you can place. They have surface areas on top, and you can dye the caps and sides separately. To make your life easier, we've also added quarter tile snapping, which means you can now place the wall panels in a more useful manner without needing to free place.

The grid has been changed to help convey this change.

The boxes should help eat away your growing Limestone collection. The crafting recipes can be bought at the Carpenter's under "Consumables". It'll appear in the same place as the wall panels.

Speaking of the wall panels, the collision has been changed so you can place them closer along the wall or other blocks without it telling you it can't be placed!

To go with these new additions, we've switched around how the housing expansions feel to give it more of a progression curve. The West Wing, because it doesn't eventually lead to the upstairs or basement, is now the cheapest expansion, requiring much less materials in exchange for some Cocoa Beans.

All expansions now have a Cocoa Bean price tag included in exchange for reducing the number of materials needed.

The changes for the expansion costs are as follows:

West Wing

wood framing 40 removed

removed drywall 20 → 10

nails 35 → 10

fastener 20 removed

removed glue 10 → 5

glass 10 removed

removed added → cocoa beans 35,000

East Wing

wood framing 60 → 30

drywall panel 30 → 20

nails 30 → 20

fastener 20

glue 20 removed

removed glass 10

metal beam 4

added -> 15,000

North Wing

wood framing 50 → 30

drywall panel 30 → 20

nails 30 → 20

fastener 30 → 15

glue 20 removed

removed glass 20 removed

removed metal beam 4

added → cocoa beans 75,000

Upstairs

drywall panel 50 → 40

softwood wall panel 10 removed

removed nails 50

glass 10

metal beam 10

metal framing 10

added → cocoa beans 90,000

Basement

wood framing 40 → 25

drywall panel 15 → 10

nails 30 → 20

fastener 20 → 10

metal framing 10

concrete slab 40

added → cocoa beans 50,000

✨ Misc.

Something Fishy - caught fish will now immediately count toward quest progress

New Game - Fixed bug where loading a game, quitting out, and starting a new game would retain barns/player house upgrades in a different save file

Builder Kit - Fixed an issue where placing fences would prevent the player from dyeing objects until they re-entered the map

Builder Kit - Fixed an issue where objects snapping to a flat surface weren't being placed exactly flat

Softwood Table - Surface slightly smaller, making it easier to place chairs, etc. closer to it without snapping onto the surface

You can now have more than one page of notes in your Planner

Also, thank you very much for the 200+ reviews! We are getting closer to 500~

Very excited to see what the builders in the community will do with these cubes 👀

We'd love to see your screenshots in our Discord! We have a forum channel dedicated to home, farm, town, and character customization!