0.9.3_7294 🖌️ Placeable, Dyeable Cubes, Quarter Tile Snapping, & More

📦 Buildables Cubed
We've added these boxes you can place. They have surface areas on top, and you can dye the caps and sides separately. To make your life easier, we've also added quarter tile snapping, which means you can now place the wall panels in a more useful manner without needing to free place.
The grid has been changed to help convey this change.
The boxes should help eat away your growing Limestone collection. The crafting recipes can be bought at the Carpenter's under "Consumables". It'll appear in the same place as the wall panels.
Speaking of the wall panels, the collision has been changed so you can place them closer along the wall or other blocks without it telling you it can't be placed!
To go with these new additions, we've switched around how the housing expansions feel to give it more of a progression curve. The West Wing, because it doesn't eventually lead to the upstairs or basement, is now the cheapest expansion, requiring much less materials in exchange for some Cocoa Beans.
All expansions now have a Cocoa Bean price tag included in exchange for reducing the number of materials needed.
The changes for the expansion costs are as follows:
West Wing
wood framing 40removed
- drywall 20 → 10
- nails 35 → 10
fastener 20removed
- glue 10 → 5
glass 10removed
- added → cocoa beans 35,000
East Wing
- wood framing 60 → 30
- drywall panel 30 → 20
- nails 30 → 20
- fastener 20
glue 20removed
- glass 10
- metal beam 4
- added -> 15,000
North Wing
- wood framing 50 → 30
- drywall panel 30 → 20
- nails 30 → 20
- fastener 30 → 15
glue 20removed glass 20removed
- metal beam 4
- added → cocoa beans 75,000
Upstairs
- drywall panel 50 → 40
softwood wall panel 10removed
- nails 50
- glass 10
- metal beam 10
- metal framing 10
- added → cocoa beans 90,000
Basement
- wood framing 40 → 25
- drywall panel 15 → 10
- nails 30 → 20
- fastener 20 → 10
- metal framing 10
- concrete slab 40
- added → cocoa beans 50,000
✨ Misc.
- Something Fishy - caught fish will now immediately count toward quest progress
- New Game - Fixed bug where loading a game, quitting out, and starting a new game would retain barns/player house upgrades in a different save file
- Builder Kit - Fixed an issue where placing fences would prevent the player from dyeing objects until they re-entered the map
- Builder Kit - Fixed an issue where objects snapping to a flat surface weren't being placed exactly flat
- Softwood Table - Surface slightly smaller, making it easier to place chairs, etc. closer to it without snapping onto the surface
- You can now have more than one page of notes in your Planner
Also, thank you very much for the 200+ reviews! We are getting closer to 500~
Very excited to see what the builders in the community will do with these cubes 👀
We'd love to see your screenshots in our Discord! We have a forum channel dedicated to home, farm, town, and character customization!
