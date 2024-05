Share · View all patches · Build 14334656 · Last edited 11 May 2024 – 07:09:13 UTC by Wendy

・When scrolling the screen by pressing and holding the up/down directional buttons or inputting the right stick, the scrolling did not stop cleanly at the end of the screen.

・Because the flag for achievements is only checked when a stage is cleared,

Fixed a problem where the timing of unlocking achievements for which a book was acquired could be off.

・Fixed that some messages were out of frame in English.