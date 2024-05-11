 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Death's Toll update for 11 May 2024

May 11th Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 14334509 · Last edited 11 May 2024 – 05:13:52 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New character: The Robo Maid! - Magician Class
  • Tutorial pop ups are can no longer be covered by other ui
  • When selecting a class in the character creator, it will tell the player which class is selected
  • Fixed bug with Santa Text Event giving all of the presents
  • Fixed visual bug with chests
  • Various smaller fixes

Changed files in this update

Depot 2404071
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link