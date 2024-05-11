May 11th Patch

- New character: The Robo Maid! - Magician Class
- Tutorial pop ups are can no longer be covered by other ui
- When selecting a class in the character creator, it will tell the player which class is selected
- Fixed bug with Santa Text Event giving all of the presents
- Fixed visual bug with chests
- Various smaller fixes
Death's Toll update for 11 May 2024
