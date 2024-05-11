v1.02 Entomophobia Update

Hello fellas,
Here are some changes and fixes to hopefully address issues some players have.
🐛 Changes this patch:
- Added a popup that happens in the bottom left on the first run of each play session, which shows the controls, depending on what method of control(Keyboard & Mouse OR Controller) the player is using.
- Fixed some of the new bosses having their visuals teleport when getting damaged.
- (?) actually solved the issue with the unclickable exit button in the Damage Report, maybe, hopefully.
- Slightly lowered bloom scale.
- Altered the text of the "Dodge Roll Tutorial" popup.
👷♂️📜 Future Update Ideas/Plans.
- Elites & more Complex Enemies.
Assuming this fixes the main game-breaking issues, then I will start working on an actual content update soon. Enjoy the game in the meantime :D
If you enjoy (or absolutely hate) the game I would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a review!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1932700/Entomophobia/
Changed files in this update