v1.02 Entomophobia Update

Hello fellas,

Here are some changes and fixes to hopefully address issues some players have.

🐛 Changes this patch:

Added a popup that happens in the bottom left on the first run of each play session, which shows the controls, depending on what method of control(Keyboard & Mouse OR Controller) the player is using.

Fixed some of the new bosses having their visuals teleport when getting damaged.

(?) actually solved the issue with the unclickable exit button in the Damage Report, maybe, hopefully.

Slightly lowered bloom scale.

Altered the text of the "Dodge Roll Tutorial" popup.

👷‍♂️📜 Future Update Ideas/Plans.

Elites & more Complex Enemies.

Assuming this fixes the main game-breaking issues, then I will start working on an actual content update soon. Enjoy the game in the meantime :D

If you enjoy (or absolutely hate) the game I would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a review!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1932700/Entomophobia/

Enjoy!