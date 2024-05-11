 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Entomophobia update for 11 May 2024

v1.02 Entomophobia Update

Share · View all patches · Build 14334428 · Last edited 11 May 2024 – 05:09:07 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello fellas,

Here are some changes and fixes to hopefully address issues some players have.

🐛 Changes this patch:

  • Added a popup that happens in the bottom left on the first run of each play session, which shows the controls, depending on what method of control(Keyboard & Mouse OR Controller) the player is using.
  • Fixed some of the new bosses having their visuals teleport when getting damaged.
  • (?) actually solved the issue with the unclickable exit button in the Damage Report, maybe, hopefully.
  • Slightly lowered bloom scale.
  • Altered the text of the "Dodge Roll Tutorial" popup.

👷‍♂️📜 Future Update Ideas/Plans.

  • Elites & more Complex Enemies.

Assuming this fixes the main game-breaking issues, then I will start working on an actual content update soon. Enjoy the game in the meantime :D

If you enjoy (or absolutely hate) the game I would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a review!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1932700/Entomophobia/

Enjoy!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1932701
  • Loading history…
Windows English Depot 1932702
  • Loading history…
Windows English Depot 1932703
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link