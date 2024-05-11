🌼MINDHACK ver1.1.3 Patchnote🌼

Hello Mindhackers! This update is mainly for users in Korea.

Previous Korean translations were based on the English text, but in this update, we have significantly revised the Korean translation of the entire game based on the original Japanese text.

For example, the tone of some characters has been modified to more closely match the Japanese original text.

We hope to continue to make these localization improvements in other languages in parallel with the development of new chapters of the game.

Thank you for your continued support of MINDHACK.