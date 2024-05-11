 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

MINDHACK update for 11 May 2024

🌼MINDHACK ver1.1.3 Patchnote🌼

Share · View all patches · Build 14334407 · Last edited 11 May 2024 – 05:09:07 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Mindhackers! This update is mainly for users in Korea.
Previous Korean translations were based on the English text, but in this update, we have significantly revised the Korean translation of the entire game based on the original Japanese text.
For example, the tone of some characters has been modified to more closely match the Japanese original text.

We hope to continue to make these localization improvements in other languages in parallel with the development of new chapters of the game.
Thank you for your continued support of MINDHACK.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1727211
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 1727212
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link