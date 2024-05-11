Stellar Settlers Early Access 0.6.2 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 14334353 · Last edited 11 May 2024 – 05:09:10 UTC by Wendy

Hey Settlers,

We have been working on the Game Modes update, but still not yet ready. This update will reference some of the bugs we had reported.

Thank you for your patience!

[size=150]Patch Notes v0.6.2[/size]

Updates:

Game Modes: Temporarily disabled specific game modes for further development.

Temporarily disabled specific game modes for further development. Localization: Updated and synchronized translations across all game elements.

Updated and synchronized translations across all game elements. Controls: Removed joystick support and introduced new rotation control mechanisms.

Removed joystick support and introduced new rotation control mechanisms. Structures: Implemented save slot fillers for larger structures (bigger than 1x1).

Implemented save slot fillers for larger structures (bigger than 1x1). Warehouse: Fixed an issue with warehouse saves not persisting correctly.

Fixed an issue with warehouse saves not persisting correctly. UI Fixes: Resolved a bug with showing connections and corrected life form animations.

Resolved a bug with showing connections and corrected life form animations. Spaceship Mode: Disabled tunnel and building buttons; fixed budget issues and updated UI elements to reflect the active game mode accurately.

Disabled tunnel and building buttons; fixed budget issues and updated UI elements to reflect the active game mode accurately. New Game Mode Enhancements: Added mayhem and spaceship modes with corresponding UI updates and resource management.

Added mayhem and spaceship modes with corresponding UI updates and resource management. Sandbox Mode: Implemented unlimited resources for more creative freedom.

Fixes:

Gameplay: Adjusted settler quests timing in Chill Mode and optimized performance related to connection displays.

Adjusted settler quests timing in Chill Mode and optimized performance related to connection displays. Radiation Panel: Enhanced the priority system within the radiation management panel.

Enhanced the priority system within the radiation management panel. Demolish Mode: Addressed right-click issues in demolish mode.

Addressed right-click issues in demolish mode. Miscellaneous: Various small fixes and optimizations to improve gameplay and stability.

Note: For detailed information on gameplay changes and feature enhancements, visit our community forums or check out the update logs in-game.

[size=85]Thank you for your continued support and feedback which helps us improve the game![/size]