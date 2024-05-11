 Skip to content

Heroic Kingdom: Origins update for 11 May 2024

Hotfix 2024.5.10.2

Share · View all patches · Build 14334349 · Last edited 11 May 2024 – 04:26:07 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes:

  • Fixed description on void shot.

New:

  • Adjusted chest loot drop rates with new changes due to Rares/Bosses no longer being guaranteed loot.
  • Added more "Fluff" items to chest tables to avoid getting no loot.
  • Adjusted boss loot tables to be in line with the new loot changes. Their "Fluff" item will be divine stones in most cases.
  • Increased Kael the Broken's wisdom and mana.
  • Removed Kael the Broken's Summon Mage ability.
  • Adjusted the price of Divine Stones due to increased drop chances from bosses.
  • Adjusted the price of Blood Stones due to the increased drop rate from ores.
  • Added tutorial gear for male dwarf.
  • Added Mage helmet in tutorial for male barb / orc and female barb / orc.
  • Added Rogue helmet in tutorial for male barb / orc and female barb / orc.

