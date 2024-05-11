Hotfix 2024.5.10.2

Fixes:
- Fixed description on void shot.
New:
- Adjusted chest loot drop rates with new changes due to Rares/Bosses no longer being guaranteed loot.
- Added more "Fluff" items to chest tables to avoid getting no loot.
- Adjusted boss loot tables to be in line with the new loot changes. Their "Fluff" item will be divine stones in most cases.
- Increased Kael the Broken's wisdom and mana.
- Removed Kael the Broken's Summon Mage ability.
- Adjusted the price of Divine Stones due to increased drop chances from bosses.
- Adjusted the price of Blood Stones due to the increased drop rate from ores.
- Added tutorial gear for male dwarf.
- Added Mage helmet in tutorial for male barb / orc and female barb / orc.
- Added Rogue helmet in tutorial for male barb / orc and female barb / orc.
Changed files in this update