Update 0.93 Polish

Hello Space builders!

In this iteration, our primary goal was to polish everything to get ready for a demo. There were good weekly testers from discord, finding a lot of things and bringing the game forward.

Ore

There are now ore resource types like Sand, Iron ore and Copper ore that can be mined the moon, including complete new Recipes for the Smelting and Chemistry table, another step to get independent from earth.

Garbage

The holding of recipes has also changed a lot and is now more clear. It includes the internal handling and the ui. As a result of this, there are now garbage bags that are created when some recipes get canceled. Later I plan to add some better garbage handling to be able to recycle these, for now, you have to throw it away.

Visualize Resources

To make it easier to see what the crafting Workbenches are doing, and what is needed there, there are now the needed and produced resources shown, depending on the chosen Recipe.

Automatic Batteries

The Batteries are now fully automated and change between charge and uncharge, depending on the ship's energy.





Presetup

Due to some bigger refactorings, it’s now possible to set up the interior item before its done. Including setting recipe, creating connections to storages and setup the crafting queue.

Testing and Bug Fixes

The biggest part of this long iteration was bug fixes and smaller improvements. We got very good weekly testers last month to build huge ships and found a lot of potential improvements that are going to the game.

In total they played over 500h and built ships for up to 150 persons.

In total the last iteration contained 28 minor releases with around 190 fixes, 30 addings and 130 improvements.

Other improvements

There are a lot of improvements, like a ctrl+F menu to find items or persons, Colorizing borders depending on the state, more clear task handling and pi menu

There is also new ResourceContainer Overlays and a complete new structured Tutorial, to make the start of the game easier for new players.

Also a new starting ship, Recipe Configuration tool and a better Reporting tool has been created in that time, to prepare for a larger group of testers.

Other changes

This time I will not add this huge amount of changes, but you are free to review it in discord or in the games main menu. I also created a tool to generate dif changelogs for further patch update news of the steam's default branch.

Want to see more?

I also post the progress and more pictures to our Discord:

And don't forget to wishlist and follow us to keep up to date.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1638030/Generation_Ship/