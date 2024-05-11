Dransik 2.2 - Build: 983.861

Bug fixes and improvements for after the bit release.
Changes
- Text now autoizes to height for signs. this now works
- Select ALL on Buy/Sell side option that exists for shopkeeper window now
- Lighting is no longer bleeding into window UI
- Buyback window sell side sorting works right
- You see Ramses Travel Journa (missing an L at the end)
- Dragging to schematic: Invalid slot - exits is what it says. Should say exists when in the printout text for schematic
- String sort in lists/windows is now natural sort so things with numbers in names sort properly
- Shop and other windows won't flash and then go empty as it loads and scroll offset that is invalid for the content of the window from the .cfg file
- The select character crash related to the character-server.cfg has been fixed
- Added some better debugging (hopefully) if the server gets into a bad state
- Fruits like Apples/Cherries properly adjust appetite now and detect if needed for STA/APP
- Extreme alignment is no longer reachable by players (were causing ALIGN BONUS to drop)
- Alignment LOCK now prevents ANY MOVEMENT for alignment
- The last cave exit for dragon hole 'Crawlway To Surface' required a click. Now it triggers on bump too
- The trade window works properly again
Changed files in this update