Dransik update for 11 May 2024

Dransik 2.2 - Build: 983.861

11 May 2024

Bug fixes and improvements for after the bit release.

Changes

  • Text now autoizes to height for signs. this now works
  • Select ALL on Buy/Sell side option that exists for shopkeeper window now
  • Lighting is no longer bleeding into window UI
  • Buyback window sell side sorting works right
  • You see Ramses Travel Journa (missing an L at the end)
  • Dragging to schematic: Invalid slot - exits is what it says. Should say exists when in the printout text for schematic
  • String sort in lists/windows is now natural sort so things with numbers in names sort properly
  • Shop and other windows won't flash and then go empty as it loads and scroll offset that is invalid for the content of the window from the .cfg file
  • The select character crash related to the character-server.cfg has been fixed
  • Added some better debugging (hopefully) if the server gets into a bad state
  • Fruits like Apples/Cherries properly adjust appetite now and detect if needed for STA/APP
  • Extreme alignment is no longer reachable by players (were causing ALIGN BONUS to drop)
  • Alignment LOCK now prevents ANY MOVEMENT for alignment
  • The last cave exit for dragon hole 'Crawlway To Surface' required a click. Now it triggers on bump too
  • The trade window works properly again

