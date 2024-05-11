Bug fixes and some updated music

Thank you to everyone who's played Project RyME. This update includes bug fixes for several potential softlocks, a number of smaller fixes, and some new music.
- FIxed a potential softlock late in Day 4 if a demo save file was used.
- Fixed an issue where a minigame in Day 4 could crash and lose a small amount of progress.
- Added a popup when changing the resolution or toggling fullscreen. If it's not confirmed within 10 seconds, the setting is reverted.
- Added an icon to the top of title screen that opens the settings program. This allows the resolution to be changed even if it was set to be significantly higher than the screen size, such that the main menu options aren't accessible.
- Updated 4 music tracks that play during Day 3.
Changed files in this update