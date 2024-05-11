 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Project RyME update for 11 May 2024

Bug fixes and some updated music

Share · View all patches · Build 14334156 · Last edited 11 May 2024 – 08:33:07 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thank you to everyone who's played Project RyME. This update includes bug fixes for several potential softlocks, a number of smaller fixes, and some new music.

  • FIxed a potential softlock late in Day 4 if a demo save file was used.
  • Fixed an issue where a minigame in Day 4 could crash and lose a small amount of progress.
  • Added a popup when changing the resolution or toggling fullscreen. If it's not confirmed within 10 seconds, the setting is reverted.
  • Added an icon to the top of title screen that opens the settings program. This allows the resolution to be changed even if it was set to be significantly higher than the screen size, such that the main menu options aren't accessible.
  • Updated 4 music tracks that play during Day 3.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2222931
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link