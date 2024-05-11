Song of the Prairie 0.8.63 patch update.

Hello,

Thank you for your support, This is the new patch.

Fixing：

Fixed a problem that corresponding resolution cannot be chosen in widescreen.

Fixed a problem that market will not refresh new characters in some saves.

Fixed a problem thay Yuni will disappear in quest “The Departure of Butterflies”.

Fixed a problem that stone cannot be held in hand.

Fixed a problem that some building models cannot be displayed completely.

Fixed texture quality for some accessories.

Thank you for your patience and support!If you like Song of The Prairie don’t forget to share it to your friends. See you next time!

Welcom to join our Discord server: https://discord.gg/nusw2hCKvJ