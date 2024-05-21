V1.8.0.13 Now Live

Release Notes - V1.8.0.13
New features and updates:
-
Public cloud sharing of Lyra songs within the app
-
Updated teleport locomotion and snap turning using thumbstick
-
Controller model updated
-
Menu functionality updated
- Y/B menu button always calls the menu, and menu is dismissed with a button on the UI
-
Play button updated
- Removed Play/Stop from joystick/touchpad click
- Playback can be started by clicking on the play button on the opposite controller
- Added a new play button to the menu UI
- On Quest Touch controllers, X/A buttons Start/Stop playback
Bugfixes:
-
Fixed an issue with loading screen flickering
-
When editing note pitch values, the values could go out of range Known issues:
-
Attempting to connect to any online services may cause the app to close on some devices. Disable online mode by changing the text “online” in the online_mode.txt file to “offline”. The online_mode.txt is located in Documents/LyraVR/
Changed files in this update