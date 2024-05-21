 Skip to content

MAJOR LyraVR update for 21 May 2024

V1.8.0.13 Now Live

21 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Release Notes - V1.8.0.13

New features and updates:

  • Public cloud sharing of Lyra songs within the app

  • Updated teleport locomotion and snap turning using thumbstick

  • Controller model updated

  • Menu functionality updated

    • Y/B menu button always calls the menu, and menu is dismissed with a button on the UI

  • Play button updated

    • Removed Play/Stop from joystick/touchpad click
    • Playback can be started by clicking on the play button on the opposite controller
    • Added a new play button to the menu UI
    • On Quest Touch controllers, X/A buttons Start/Stop playback

Bugfixes:

  • Fixed an issue with loading screen flickering

  • When editing note pitch values, the values could go out of range Known issues:

  • Attempting to connect to any online services may cause the app to close on some devices. Disable online mode by changing the text “online” in the online_mode.txt file to “offline”. The online_mode.txt is located in Documents/LyraVR/

