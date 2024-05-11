 Skip to content

Kaion Tale MMORPG update for 11 May 2024

Skill Tree Abilities

Kaion Tale MMORPG update for 11 May 2024

New Skill Tree System:

  • Every class has 3 differents abilities to choose for every skill.
  • Skill Tree Panel with detail of skills and states.

New States:

  • New differents states for a better combat dynamic.

Balance changes:

  • Balance health, damage and critical of all classes.
  • Critical apply on every damage not for skill use.
  • Critical apply on damage from Burn, poison and bleed.

PVP changes:

  • Redesign Silmano Doodle PVP.
  • In Silmano Map, when you die you respawn in the same map.

New Item: Black Silmano Essence:

  • Craft essence, level up and get a part of Black Set!

