Skill Tree Abilities

New Skill Tree System:
- Every class has 3 differents abilities to choose for every skill.
- Skill Tree Panel with detail of skills and states.
New States:
- New differents states for a better combat dynamic.
Balance changes:
- Balance health, damage and critical of all classes.
- Critical apply on every damage not for skill use.
- Critical apply on damage from Burn, poison and bleed.
PVP changes:
- Redesign Silmano Doodle PVP.
- In Silmano Map, when you die you respawn in the same map.
New Item: Black Silmano Essence:
- Craft essence, level up and get a part of Black Set!
