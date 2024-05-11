 Skip to content

Starship Simulator Dev Build update for 11 May 2024

Development Build 0.225.0.12

Build 14333977 · Last edited 11 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

It's time for a Friday Dev Build! It might not be Friday in the UK anymore, but it's still Friday on the other half of the planet 🤣

Most of the work for this build has been in preparing the various template pieces for C Deck, but that job is now 99% done. All I need to do now is extrude all the segments from the templates and add the finer details.

  • Created detailed segment templates for 99% of C Deck.
  • Added the bulk of the new C Deck framework geometry.
  • Placed temporary lighting around all of the new C Deck areas to aid in exploration.



Changed files in this update

