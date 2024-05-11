Updates and Fixes 06

Share · View all patches · Build 14333954 · Last edited 11 May 2024 – 04:09:08 UTC by Wendy

Greetings, Great Architects!

Here is your High Technocrat, ready to serve you.

During this past month, thanks to our community's collaboration, we've been able to address numerous minor issues and improve game balance. Below, I present the enhancements and fixes we've implemented:

The clinic card has been corrected to now display the health value it provides.

We've increased the security value of the "guardhouse" card from 5 to 15.

The probability of guards' impact has been reduced from 40% to 25%.

The probability of archers' impact has been increased from 40% to 45%.

We've decreased the progress points cost of the indoor farm from 4 to 2.

Initial values of wonders in roguelite mode have been adjusted to be more interesting on each map.

An assigned value of 50 has been given to the indoor farm.

The artifact and event card for shovel, fertilizer and pickaxe have been fixed to not affect only level 0 buildings as intended.

A feature has been added to receive 20% of points upon dismissal in the final map.

Points obtained upon completing a map have been readjusted.

A seal indicating how a level has been completed has been added to roguelite mode points.

Points obtained upon completing a map in roguelite mode have been rebalanced.

As always, I greatly appreciate your dedication to playing the game and for helping us gain visibility through your reviews, which are immensely helpful. I hope you enjoy the experience!

Kind regards.