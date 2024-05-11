New Update!

Share · View all patches · Build 14333884 · Last edited 11 May 2024 – 03:09:17 UTC by Wendy

-added running feature

-added tired sound when stamina 0

-made levels more darker

-put crates under beds as blockers (working on adding hide under bed feature)

-made Ai stairs better

-working on sounds for menu

-added sound on game over

-optimized better