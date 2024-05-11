 Skip to content

Escape The Evil update for 11 May 2024

New Update!

Share · View all patches · Build 14333884 · Last edited 11 May 2024 – 03:09:17 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-added running feature
-added tired sound when stamina 0
-made levels more darker
-put crates under beds as blockers (working on adding hide under bed feature)
-made Ai stairs better
-working on sounds for menu
-added sound on game over
-optimized better

