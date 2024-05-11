-added running feature
-added tired sound when stamina 0
-made levels more darker
-put crates under beds as blockers (working on adding hide under bed feature)
-made Ai stairs better
-working on sounds for menu
-added sound on game over
-optimized better
Escape The Evil update for 11 May 2024
New Update!
