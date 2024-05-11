 Skip to content

Aim Down Screen update for 11 May 2024

Week in review: Updates and Features!

11 May 2024

Thanks to the community for all your feedback and help in refining ADS in it's 2nd week! Here's a list of the fixes/updates/features:

  • Clock Widget now shows up in everyone's inventory
  • The 3 new Reticles (Spartan-1, Jose and GameSpider01) are now available under "Owned" list
  • Tracer glow/bloom now works on all devices
  • Vector graphic loading / building refined and corrected
  • "Speed" slider added to the Tracer panel. This controls the actual velocity of the tracer

Thanks again, and have a bandit day ;)

N30R1L37

