Week in review: Updates and Features!

Thanks to the community for all your feedback and help in refining ADS in it's 2nd week! Here's a list of the fixes/updates/features:

Clock Widget now shows up in everyone's inventory

The 3 new Reticles (Spartan-1, Jose and GameSpider01) are now available under "Owned" list

Tracer glow/bloom now works on all devices

Vector graphic loading / building refined and corrected

"Speed" slider added to the Tracer panel. This controls the actual velocity of the tracer

Thanks again, and have a bandit day ;)

