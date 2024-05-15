 Skip to content

Galactic Ruler Enlightenment update for 15 May 2024

Galactic Ruler Enlightenment Update 1, version 1294

Build 14333679 · Last edited 15 May 2024

Our thanks to everyone who picked up the game already. For those still thinking about it, it's on sale this week in the Steam Replayability sale. We previously posted a fasttrack update. That needed a few extra fixes, but now it's all ready

Here's the full changelog for v.1294

  • Fixed issue with diplo trade getting corrupted
  • Fixed Steam Achievements for tutorials (properly this time in v.1294)
  • Added on map notice "Need Spaceport or Orbital Storage" for certain conditions
  • Fixed crash in Rename Location option
  • People will start to migrate to abandoned towns
  • Immigration and Emigration functions have been refactored. Using only one of those will create some population movement. Both together will have a greater effect. Population can also now migrate from colony to colony.
  • Merchant AI behaviour that was broken in v.1291 is working properly again

Also, if you're looking for some examples of how the game plays, check out the livestream we recorded for our YouTube channel;

