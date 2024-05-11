Update 1.6.1:
- Optimization of Intermediate Level 3
- Fixed issues preventing the loading of final cinematics in Intermediate Level 3
- Fixed a bug related to null references that could cause issues or slowdowns with laser puzzles.
