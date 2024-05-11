 Skip to content

Fragmented World update for 11 May 2024

Update 1.6.1

Update 1.6.1:

  • Optimization of Intermediate Level 3
  • Fixed issues preventing the loading of final cinematics in Intermediate Level 3
  • Fixed a bug related to null references that could cause issues or slowdowns with laser puzzles.

