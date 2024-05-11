Update 113 Alpha Build 3 is now Live on the Alpha Branch!

Howdy Folks!

We've got what should be the last Alpha of the U113 cycle today, featuring a Work in Progress Sosig Outdoor Assault Panel in the Duney Range. This panel allows you to spawn Sosigs in a bunch of configurations with automation settings for spawning. So whether you're looking for endless targets for sniping, or some Team Vs Team combat in any outdoor scene, this system is for you! We're testing it in the Duney Range this week, while filling out all its options, and it'll be available in the Item Spawner to use in the rest of the game next week!

Hope you have fun with it!

Cheers,

Anton

TO PLAY THE NEW BUILD FOLLOW THESE STEPS:

Right click H3 in Steam

Go to Properties

Click Betas

Click The Dropdown

Select Alpha!

Additions:

Added New Gameplay Panel: Sosig Outdoor Combat Panel (WIP) to Duney Range

Added New Firearm: P90 USG (Yes, it’s that one)

Added New Attachment Set: GhostDR in Black and FDE

Added New Attachment: Mile High Riser (thanks Meat Banana lol)

Changes:

Rebuilt Scope Magnification Control to be continuous instead of quantized, using a correctly nonlinear curve.

Grabbing any physical scope control now automatically opens the Scope menu, set to the control being changed.

P90 renamed to ‘P90 Tactical”

Material Parameters and Textures of P90 Magazine tweaked to give more ‘solid’ opacity

Altered internal Scope interaction system to allow for behavior overrides (needed on some advanced optics)

Fixes:

Fixed missing Item Spawner Entries for the following Sosigguns: M17, M17 Suppressed, Rhino 40DS, DT11, M1014, PP19, Black Mamba, MK47, R1022, XM5, XM250

Fixed floating point precision display error with scope UI

Fixed NonFunctional Interaction Points on weapons with integrated Scopes

Removed: