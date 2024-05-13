Share · View all patches · Build 14333352 · Last edited 13 May 2024 – 20:13:09 UTC by Wendy

Hey everyone,

Here’s a small patch focused on mostly on bug fixing.

As always, please continue to post your bug reports and feedback in the Discussions area of the Community Hub

Improvements

Rabbits can now be electrocuted with the stun gun

Captured puffies now have an electrocuted reaction that keeps them in the captured/tied up pose

Rope bridges will now generate nav mesh links allowing A.I. to path across them

Optimized nav mesh refresh speed

Kelvin now has a careful jump with a new animation when moving slower

Split Logs animation sped up after splitting log

Fixes

Fix for stars not rendering at night

Ai characters can now eat dropped meat pickups

Cannibals can now navigate inside of the old fisherman’s huts

Fixed final boss missing snow trail in winter

Blocked opening the screw book if the glider is equipped

Skunk texture resolution adjusted to be consistent with other small animals

Fixed some cases of Kelvin snapping through walls to sit by fire

Printer Laptop now properly cycles the blueprints forward and backwards

Fixed some cases of Kelvin navigating to the level above a player in player built structures

Fixed issue where ai avoidance could set a path point on a different level of a player built structure

Snow mound blockers added outside of CaveB entrance

Fixed some cases where structure nav mesh generation failed

Fixed some cases of nav mesh on ramps not connecting on uneven slopes

Fix for destroyed ramps and corner ramps leaving some remnants in nav graph

Fix for player getting in to a temporary locked state when trying to equip clothing immediately after equipping a piece of armor

Fix for blendshapes on priest outfit when wearing armor

Fix for player not putting away their grab bag if they are knocked down at the exact time that they open the grab bag

Fix for collision errors when throwing ingredients into a cooking pot

Fix for not getting cooking ingredients back in the correct perishable state when removing them from the pot

Fixed issues with the cooking recipe UI not always showing recipes correctly

Gore chair and powered cross are now properly linked with any supporting furniture so they will be affected if the supporting structure is destroyed

Fix for shotgun shooting off target in some cases when aiming

Fix for flares not reactivating correctly on dying soldiers

Fix for other players not playing audio events when holding a rabbit

Rabbits now fully support big head mode

Fixed rabbits dropped from hutch being the wrong color variation

Fix for the player getting their weapon stuck in their hand while driving the golf cart through deep water

Fix for collisions on lake docks

Fix for Blueberry Bush LOD1 mesh being offset

Fix for some gaps in residential bunker doorways

Fix for tree regrowth sometimes getting desynced

Fix for falling while on KnightV not limiting speed

Fix for rope on rope gun not attaching to end correctly

Fix for golf cart audio sometimes not clearing

Fix for player not being able to un-crouch near certain colliders

Number of players waiting to sleep is now properly displayed in dedicated servers

Fix for not being able to dismount printed sled when not moving

Clicking “No” when asked to confirm overwrite save will not close the menu anymore

Fix Virginia’s equipped shotgun and pistol sometimes floating in air for multiplayer clients

Fix for cases where ai characters could not be visible

Fix for Raccoons sometimes stealing food through walls, and not playing eating animation

Fixed an issue that could cause multiple seagulls or ducks to land at same point

Fix for multiple seagulls spawning from same location by docks

Fixed red cannibals scared animation being distorted

Fix for held rabbits flipping upside-down during player knockdown

Fix for twisting leg during demon and boss demon idles

Fix for twins locomotion animation which caused improper blending and out of sync animations

Fix for sleeve intersection during player wake up animation after drowning

First look animation for dining room table cards has been shortened

Fixed issue with some log types falling off ziplines at the wrong location

Kelvin's help up prompt will no longer show up in the inventory view if the player opens their inventory on top of him

Fixed rabbit escaping the kill action if the kill action was triggered at the same time as the drop action

Fix for the player getting into a bad state if the tutorial book is stashed and immediately re-toggled

Fix for seeing other players with arrows in the slingshot

Fixed explosive arrows exploding when fake dropped

Animal heads will no longer easily fall through terrain

Logs and stones will no longer pop into place for clients when thrown in to holder

Fix for frozen lakes showing splashes when throwing stones and logs onto them

Fixed log sled auto-add feature disabling when host wasn't near

Fix for generic dug graves lod distance issues

Fixed locked gold-plated doors not blocking ai from trying to navigate through them

3/4 height structure floors will no longer be considered valid for pathing

Corner ramp structures will cut area from nav mesh

Some environment fixes for a few open edges on cliffs, and some floating grass

Some stream LOD ranges adjusted so lower resolution LODs don't intersect waterfall

Smoke for muzzle flash particles won't float above weapons anymore

Added a missing nav bridge where there is a path across stream so cannibals can cross

Falling snow fx will no longer be emitted when breaking tree stumps in winter

Fixed a few cases of cannibal actions able to snap through collision

Fixed some cases of enemies trying to attack player behind a wall

Fixed some cases of demon boss position popping when moving into collision

Control rebinding menu will now use ps4/ps5 gamepads icons instead of xbox

Fixed tree structure ghosts being destructible

Fix for held weapons firing when raising a tarps corner with a stick

Fixed Binoculars not aligning correctly with player’s head when aiming up and down in third person

Fixed context where dismantling some screw structures didn’t work correctly

Fixed some cases of cut and place plank animation hanging

Fixed destroyed lookout tower leaving the bottom rope and some beams floating

Fixed cost of auto foundations for multiplayer clients when late joining a game

Fixed messed up corner ramp when remote players add a corner ramp to a leaning beam while another player is completing a strut on the same beam

Fixed lifting a leaned beam as another player is placing a ramp on it breaking ramp configuration

Fixed some cases where lifting a beam with a strut concurrently with another player placing a corner beam wouldn't be cancelled properly

Fixed other players not animating correctly when they lift beam with a strut

Fixed tarp floors overlapping if placed by multiple network players at same time

Fixed tarp wall/floor overlapping a log wall/floor if both are added at the same time

Fixed auto foundations snapped to other structures not determining correct ingredient cost

Fixed repairing defensive wall gate not properly returning vertical logs to their initial position

Fixed jittering look of held screw structures made of logs

Fixed logs lod visibility when moving furniture

Fixed being able to duplicate logs using manual tree construction

Fixed fires fuel amount getting reset to max after loading a save

Fixed fires not retaining their burnt visual after loading a save or when joining a game as multiplayer client

Fixed missing collision on incomplete auto foundations

Fixed settle animations not playing most of the time when building

Fixed gaps in underwater rendering near some waterfalls

Fixed active fingers spittle objects not cleaned up on actor disable

Fix for the fire audio never stopping when shooting a fire arrow or throwing a molotov into water

Fix for lake water bouyancy being disabled when host enters a cave

Fixed local construction audio events doubling up for clients when a network player is nearby

CaveC water volumes will now be enabled when client is inside cave and host is outside

CaveD gold environment assets will now have collision enabled for ai when client is in cave and host is outside of the cave

Fixed wrong renderer sometimes getting switched to built when building snapped platforms

