Sons Of The Forest update for 13 May 2024

Small Patch

Sons Of The Forest update for 13 May 2024 · Last edited 13 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone,

Here’s a small patch focused on mostly on bug fixing.

As always, please continue to post your bug reports and feedback in the Discussions area of the Community Hub

Improvements

  • Rabbits can now be electrocuted with the stun gun
  • Captured puffies now have an electrocuted reaction that keeps them in the captured/tied up pose
  • Rope bridges will now generate nav mesh links allowing A.I. to path across them
  • Optimized nav mesh refresh speed
  • Kelvin now has a careful jump with a new animation when moving slower
  • Split Logs animation sped up after splitting log

Fixes

  • Fix for stars not rendering at night
  • Ai characters can now eat dropped meat pickups
  • Cannibals can now navigate inside of the old fisherman’s huts
  • Fixed final boss missing snow trail in winter
  • Blocked opening the screw book if the glider is equipped
  • Skunk texture resolution adjusted to be consistent with other small animals
  • Fixed some cases of Kelvin snapping through walls to sit by fire
  • Printer Laptop now properly cycles the blueprints forward and backwards
  • Fixed some cases of Kelvin navigating to the level above a player in player built structures
  • Fixed issue where ai avoidance could set a path point on a different level of a player built structure
  • Snow mound blockers added outside of CaveB entrance
  • Fixed some cases where structure nav mesh generation failed
  • Fixed some cases of nav mesh on ramps not connecting on uneven slopes
  • Fix for destroyed ramps and corner ramps leaving some remnants in nav graph
  • Fix for player getting in to a temporary locked state when trying to equip clothing immediately after equipping a piece of armor
  • Fix for blendshapes on priest outfit when wearing armor
  • Fix for player not putting away their grab bag if they are knocked down at the exact time that they open the grab bag
  • Fix for collision errors when throwing ingredients into a cooking pot
  • Fix for not getting cooking ingredients back in the correct perishable state when removing them from the pot
  • Fixed issues with the cooking recipe UI not always showing recipes correctly
  • Gore chair and powered cross are now properly linked with any supporting furniture so they will be affected if the supporting structure is destroyed
  • Fix for shotgun shooting off target in some cases when aiming
  • Fix for flares not reactivating correctly on dying soldiers
  • Fix for other players not playing audio events when holding a rabbit
  • Rabbits now fully support big head mode
  • Fixed rabbits dropped from hutch being the wrong color variation
  • Fix for the player getting their weapon stuck in their hand while driving the golf cart through deep water
  • Fix for collisions on lake docks
  • Fix for Blueberry Bush LOD1 mesh being offset
  • Fix for some gaps in residential bunker doorways
  • Fix for tree regrowth sometimes getting desynced
  • Fix for falling while on KnightV not limiting speed
  • Fix for rope on rope gun not attaching to end correctly
  • Fix for golf cart audio sometimes not clearing
  • Fix for player not being able to un-crouch near certain colliders
  • Number of players waiting to sleep is now properly displayed in dedicated servers
  • Fix for not being able to dismount printed sled when not moving
  • Clicking “No” when asked to confirm overwrite save will not close the menu anymore
  • Fix Virginia’s equipped shotgun and pistol sometimes floating in air for multiplayer clients
  • Fix for cases where ai characters could not be visible
  • Fix for Raccoons sometimes stealing food through walls, and not playing eating animation
  • Fixed an issue that could cause multiple seagulls or ducks to land at same point
  • Fix for multiple seagulls spawning from same location by docks
  • Fixed red cannibals scared animation being distorted
  • Fix for held rabbits flipping upside-down during player knockdown
  • Fix for twisting leg during demon and boss demon idles
  • Fix for twins locomotion animation which caused improper blending and out of sync animations
  • Fix for sleeve intersection during player wake up animation after drowning
  • First look animation for dining room table cards has been shortened
  • Fixed issue with some log types falling off ziplines at the wrong location
  • Kelvin's help up prompt will no longer show up in the inventory view if the player opens their inventory on top of him
  • Fixed rabbit escaping the kill action if the kill action was triggered at the same time as the drop action
  • Fix for the player getting into a bad state if the tutorial book is stashed and immediately re-toggled
  • Fix for seeing other players with arrows in the slingshot
  • Fixed explosive arrows exploding when fake dropped
  • Animal heads will no longer easily fall through terrain
  • Logs and stones will no longer pop into place for clients when thrown in to holder
  • Fix for frozen lakes showing splashes when throwing stones and logs onto them
  • Fixed log sled auto-add feature disabling when host wasn't near
  • Fix for generic dug graves lod distance issues
  • Fixed locked gold-plated doors not blocking ai from trying to navigate through them
  • 3/4 height structure floors will no longer be considered valid for pathing
  • Corner ramp structures will cut area from nav mesh
  • Some environment fixes for a few open edges on cliffs, and some floating grass
  • Some stream LOD ranges adjusted so lower resolution LODs don't intersect waterfall
  • Smoke for muzzle flash particles won't float above weapons anymore
  • Added a missing nav bridge where there is a path across stream so cannibals can cross
  • Falling snow fx will no longer be emitted when breaking tree stumps in winter
  • Fixed a few cases of cannibal actions able to snap through collision
  • Fixed some cases of enemies trying to attack player behind a wall
  • Fixed some cases of demon boss position popping when moving into collision
  • Control rebinding menu will now use ps4/ps5 gamepads icons instead of xbox
  • Fixed tree structure ghosts being destructible
  • Fix for held weapons firing when raising a tarps corner with a stick
  • Fixed Binoculars not aligning correctly with player’s head when aiming up and down in third person
  • Fixed context where dismantling some screw structures didn’t work correctly
  • Fixed some cases of cut and place plank animation hanging
  • Fixed destroyed lookout tower leaving the bottom rope and some beams floating
  • Fixed cost of auto foundations for multiplayer clients when late joining a game
  • Fixed messed up corner ramp when remote players add a corner ramp to a leaning beam while another player is completing a strut on the same beam
  • Fixed lifting a leaned beam as another player is placing a ramp on it breaking ramp configuration
  • Fixed some cases where lifting a beam with a strut concurrently with another player placing a corner beam wouldn't be cancelled properly
  • Fixed other players not animating correctly when they lift beam with a strut
  • Fixed tarp floors overlapping if placed by multiple network players at same time
  • Fixed tarp wall/floor overlapping a log wall/floor if both are added at the same time
  • Fixed auto foundations snapped to other structures not determining correct ingredient cost
  • Fixed repairing defensive wall gate not properly returning vertical logs to their initial position
  • Fixed jittering look of held screw structures made of logs
  • Fixed logs lod visibility when moving furniture
  • Fixed being able to duplicate logs using manual tree construction
  • Fixed fires fuel amount getting reset to max after loading a save
  • Fixed fires not retaining their burnt visual after loading a save or when joining a game as multiplayer client
  • Fixed missing collision on incomplete auto foundations
  • Fixed settle animations not playing most of the time when building
  • Fixed gaps in underwater rendering near some waterfalls
  • Fixed active fingers spittle objects not cleaned up on actor disable
  • Fix for the fire audio never stopping when shooting a fire arrow or throwing a molotov into water
  • Fix for lake water bouyancy being disabled when host enters a cave
  • Fixed local construction audio events doubling up for clients when a network player is nearby
  • CaveC water volumes will now be enabled when client is inside cave and host is outside
  • CaveD gold environment assets will now have collision enabled for ai when client is in cave and host is outside of the cave
  • Fixed wrong renderer sometimes getting switched to built when building snapped platforms

Audio

  • New sound for small plastic items physics interactions added to energy bar

Changed files in this update

Depot 1326471
