Hey everyone,
Here’s a small patch focused on mostly on bug fixing.
As always, please continue to post your bug reports and feedback in the Discussions area of the Community Hub
Improvements
- Rabbits can now be electrocuted with the stun gun
- Captured puffies now have an electrocuted reaction that keeps them in the captured/tied up pose
- Rope bridges will now generate nav mesh links allowing A.I. to path across them
- Optimized nav mesh refresh speed
- Kelvin now has a careful jump with a new animation when moving slower
- Split Logs animation sped up after splitting log
Fixes
- Fix for stars not rendering at night
- Ai characters can now eat dropped meat pickups
- Cannibals can now navigate inside of the old fisherman’s huts
- Fixed final boss missing snow trail in winter
- Blocked opening the screw book if the glider is equipped
- Skunk texture resolution adjusted to be consistent with other small animals
- Fixed some cases of Kelvin snapping through walls to sit by fire
- Printer Laptop now properly cycles the blueprints forward and backwards
- Fixed some cases of Kelvin navigating to the level above a player in player built structures
- Fixed issue where ai avoidance could set a path point on a different level of a player built structure
- Snow mound blockers added outside of CaveB entrance
- Fixed some cases where structure nav mesh generation failed
- Fixed some cases of nav mesh on ramps not connecting on uneven slopes
- Fix for destroyed ramps and corner ramps leaving some remnants in nav graph
- Fix for player getting in to a temporary locked state when trying to equip clothing immediately after equipping a piece of armor
- Fix for blendshapes on priest outfit when wearing armor
- Fix for player not putting away their grab bag if they are knocked down at the exact time that they open the grab bag
- Fix for collision errors when throwing ingredients into a cooking pot
- Fix for not getting cooking ingredients back in the correct perishable state when removing them from the pot
- Fixed issues with the cooking recipe UI not always showing recipes correctly
- Gore chair and powered cross are now properly linked with any supporting furniture so they will be affected if the supporting structure is destroyed
- Fix for shotgun shooting off target in some cases when aiming
- Fix for flares not reactivating correctly on dying soldiers
- Fix for other players not playing audio events when holding a rabbit
- Rabbits now fully support big head mode
- Fixed rabbits dropped from hutch being the wrong color variation
- Fix for the player getting their weapon stuck in their hand while driving the golf cart through deep water
- Fix for collisions on lake docks
- Fix for Blueberry Bush LOD1 mesh being offset
- Fix for some gaps in residential bunker doorways
- Fix for tree regrowth sometimes getting desynced
- Fix for falling while on KnightV not limiting speed
- Fix for rope on rope gun not attaching to end correctly
- Fix for golf cart audio sometimes not clearing
- Fix for player not being able to un-crouch near certain colliders
- Number of players waiting to sleep is now properly displayed in dedicated servers
- Fix for not being able to dismount printed sled when not moving
- Clicking “No” when asked to confirm overwrite save will not close the menu anymore
- Fix Virginia’s equipped shotgun and pistol sometimes floating in air for multiplayer clients
- Fix for cases where ai characters could not be visible
- Fix for Raccoons sometimes stealing food through walls, and not playing eating animation
- Fixed an issue that could cause multiple seagulls or ducks to land at same point
- Fix for multiple seagulls spawning from same location by docks
- Fixed red cannibals scared animation being distorted
- Fix for held rabbits flipping upside-down during player knockdown
- Fix for twisting leg during demon and boss demon idles
- Fix for twins locomotion animation which caused improper blending and out of sync animations
- Fix for sleeve intersection during player wake up animation after drowning
- First look animation for dining room table cards has been shortened
- Fixed issue with some log types falling off ziplines at the wrong location
- Kelvin's help up prompt will no longer show up in the inventory view if the player opens their inventory on top of him
- Fixed rabbit escaping the kill action if the kill action was triggered at the same time as the drop action
- Fix for the player getting into a bad state if the tutorial book is stashed and immediately re-toggled
- Fix for seeing other players with arrows in the slingshot
- Fixed explosive arrows exploding when fake dropped
- Animal heads will no longer easily fall through terrain
- Logs and stones will no longer pop into place for clients when thrown in to holder
- Fix for frozen lakes showing splashes when throwing stones and logs onto them
- Fixed log sled auto-add feature disabling when host wasn't near
- Fix for generic dug graves lod distance issues
- Fixed locked gold-plated doors not blocking ai from trying to navigate through them
- 3/4 height structure floors will no longer be considered valid for pathing
- Corner ramp structures will cut area from nav mesh
- Some environment fixes for a few open edges on cliffs, and some floating grass
- Some stream LOD ranges adjusted so lower resolution LODs don't intersect waterfall
- Smoke for muzzle flash particles won't float above weapons anymore
- Added a missing nav bridge where there is a path across stream so cannibals can cross
- Falling snow fx will no longer be emitted when breaking tree stumps in winter
- Fixed a few cases of cannibal actions able to snap through collision
- Fixed some cases of enemies trying to attack player behind a wall
- Fixed some cases of demon boss position popping when moving into collision
- Control rebinding menu will now use ps4/ps5 gamepads icons instead of xbox
- Fixed tree structure ghosts being destructible
- Fix for held weapons firing when raising a tarps corner with a stick
- Fixed Binoculars not aligning correctly with player’s head when aiming up and down in third person
- Fixed context where dismantling some screw structures didn’t work correctly
- Fixed some cases of cut and place plank animation hanging
- Fixed destroyed lookout tower leaving the bottom rope and some beams floating
- Fixed cost of auto foundations for multiplayer clients when late joining a game
- Fixed messed up corner ramp when remote players add a corner ramp to a leaning beam while another player is completing a strut on the same beam
- Fixed lifting a leaned beam as another player is placing a ramp on it breaking ramp configuration
- Fixed some cases where lifting a beam with a strut concurrently with another player placing a corner beam wouldn't be cancelled properly
- Fixed other players not animating correctly when they lift beam with a strut
- Fixed tarp floors overlapping if placed by multiple network players at same time
- Fixed tarp wall/floor overlapping a log wall/floor if both are added at the same time
- Fixed auto foundations snapped to other structures not determining correct ingredient cost
- Fixed repairing defensive wall gate not properly returning vertical logs to their initial position
- Fixed jittering look of held screw structures made of logs
- Fixed logs lod visibility when moving furniture
- Fixed being able to duplicate logs using manual tree construction
- Fixed fires fuel amount getting reset to max after loading a save
- Fixed fires not retaining their burnt visual after loading a save or when joining a game as multiplayer client
- Fixed missing collision on incomplete auto foundations
- Fixed settle animations not playing most of the time when building
- Fixed gaps in underwater rendering near some waterfalls
- Fixed active fingers spittle objects not cleaned up on actor disable
- Fix for the fire audio never stopping when shooting a fire arrow or throwing a molotov into water
- Fix for lake water bouyancy being disabled when host enters a cave
- Fixed local construction audio events doubling up for clients when a network player is nearby
- CaveC water volumes will now be enabled when client is inside cave and host is outside
- CaveD gold environment assets will now have collision enabled for ai when client is in cave and host is outside of the cave
- Fixed wrong renderer sometimes getting switched to built when building snapped platforms
Audio
- New sound for small plastic items physics interactions added to energy bar
